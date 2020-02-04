General Motors has issued an updated recall on certain Silverados, Sierras and CT6s after a December recall caused additional problems. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- General Motors has updated a December recall for 2019 Chevy Silverados, GMC Sierras and some Cadillac CT6s since the fix in the initial recall caused a brake-failure problem.

GM initially recalled the 2019 model vehicles in December to fix a software error found in the electronic brake controls that could cause the vehicles anti-lock brake systems to shut off with the warning lights in the instrument panel failing to illuminate, increasing risk of a crash.

The Detroit Free Press first reported that GM confirmed about 1,600 to 1,700 owners of 2019 Chevrolet and GMC pickups and possibly the Cadillac CT6 have complained of electronic brake failure and dashboard illuminating warning errors after dealers performed the December recall.

GM said the software update used for the last recall disrupts the electronic brake control module when the consumer starts the vehicle using the OnStar app.

The issue was reported after owners used the OnStar app to remotely start their vehicles, complaints show on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

GM spokesman Dan Flores told Car and Driver about 162,000 vehicles received the original fix.

The new repair involves having dealers "reflash the vehicles' electronic brake control module with a new calibration that resolves [both] the initial issue and recent complaints," Flores said.

Nearly 550,000 2019 model vehicles were affected by the original recall, mostly the Silverado and Sierra, but also some Cadillac CT6 sedans with four-cylinder and V-8 engines.

A stop-sale order was placed on impacted vehicles until dealers perform a series of fixes.