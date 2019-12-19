The two recalls affect a combined 814,000 vehicles, officials said. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- General Motors has issued a pair of safety recalls covering more than 814,000 cars and trucks, mainly affecting the automaker's popular Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

The first recall applies to 464,000 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup trucks, Cadillac CT6 sedans and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks.

At issue is a software error found in the vehicles' electronic brake control module. The flaw could cause the vehicles' electronic stability control and anti-lock brake systems to shut off, but drivers would be unaware of the problem because a warning light on the instrument panel would fail to illuminate, increasing the risk of a crash.

The second recall covers 350,000 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks and involves a defect that could cause a vehicle to stall or catch on fire.

The identified problem is a poor alternator connection caused by excessive glue in the battery cable rings. This was found responsible for intermittent electrical connections and electrical arcing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced both recalls on Dec. 12.

The GM actions come less than two months after a similar major recall involving braking issues with 638,000 Silverado and Sierra pickups, as well as Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes and GMC Yukon SUVs.