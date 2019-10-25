The recalls involve engine components on Impreza and Crosstrek models. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Subaru has announced two recalls of nearly a half-million vehicles due to a potential engine defects.

The recall covers a total of about 466,000 Impreza and Crosstrek models, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The first recall targets 2017-2019 Imprezas and 2018-2019 Crosstreks over concerns about their engine control modules. Officials said the module can potentially power the ignition coil even after the engine is turned off.

The second recall includes 2017-2019 Imprezas and 2018 Crosstreks for a defect that may allow the aluminum crankcase ventilation valve to come apart, and potentially cause a loss of power.

The NHTSA said the faulty valve can increase the risk of an accident when it fails.

No injuries have been reported linked to the recall.