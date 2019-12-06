A customized 2020 Ford F-250 was on display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 5, 2019. The Ford Motor Co. recalled 231,664 F-Series trucks in the United States, and 29,953 in Canada, for a potentially faulty electric tailgate latch release. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. announced a recall on Friday of 231,664 heavy-duty pickup trucks to check for unintended opening of tailgates caused by a faulty latch release.

The recall affects 2017-2019 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty vehicles made in Ford's truck plant in Kentucky. Another 29,953 trucks sold in Canada are also affected.

"In affected vehicles with an electric tailgate latch-release switch mounted in the tailgate handle, water entering the electrical wiring system may cause a short circuit, resulting in unintended switch activation and release of the tailgate latches," a Ford statement on Friday said. "This could cause the tailgate to open unintentionally, whether the vehicle is in motion or stationary. Dealers will modify the tailgate frame wiring harnesses by adding jumper pigtails to isolate the tailgate release control circuits and install a new tailgate handle release switch."

It added that vehicles without the electric tailgate assist are not affected by the recall, and that no injuries or accidents related to the situation have been reported.

Ford's action is a voluntary safety recall, although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into this issue.

The company also announced a recall Friday affecting 3,858 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUV models with twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engines. A potential gasoline fire is possible in vehicles with a too-short protective fuel line sleeve by allowing a plastic fuel line to wear down and cause a gasoline leak. Ford said no fires or injuries have been reported.