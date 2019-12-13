Ford said nearly 500,000 of the trucks were sold in the United States and about 57,000 in Canada and Mexico. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ford announced a recall Friday that involves more than a half-million of its Super Duty pickup trucks, due to the possibility the interior carpet could catch fire during a crash.

The automaker said the recall

"A front seat belt pretensioner that deploys during a crash can generate excessive sparks. In some cases, this could ignite the carpet or carpet insulation," Ford said in a statement.

Such a fire would occur only after a crash, the automaker added.

Dealers will add foil tape and carpet insulation as part of the recall. Ford said it knows of only one fire related to the issue.

Ford's Super Duty model was the subject of another recall last week that involved a faulty tailgate latch.