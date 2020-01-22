Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Self-driving carmaker Cruise has unveiled its first autonomous vehicle -- called the Origin -- and said it could be a look at ride-sharing fleets of the future.

The Origin was revealed Tuesday in San Francisco after a six-month delay for more testing. Cruise is a subsidiary of General Motors.

Cruise said, however, the Origin is not meant for private ownership. It will instead be a part of a prospective ride-sharing fleet, the company said.

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said drivers who abandon personal vehicles for a Cruise account could save $5,000 each year in related costs. He added the Origin can last for 1 million miles.

"It is self-driven," he said. "It is all electric. It is shared. It is a production vehicle."

Honda owns a 5.7 percent stake in Cruise. Venture capital firms have also invested in the company, which was valued at $19 billion a year ago.

California has allowed Cruise vehicles to be tested on public roads only if a "human safety driver" is aboard. Some competitors -- including Waymo, Pony.ai, AutoX and Zoox -- have secured permits for driverless testing.