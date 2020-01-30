Jan. 30 (UPI) -- General Motors revived the Hummer on Thursday as an all-electric truck that will produce 1,000 horsepower and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about three seconds.

The automaker said the designs of the new Hummer will be unveiled on May 20, about two weeks ahead of Detroit's North American International Auto Show on June 5. GM said it will also reveal details in a commercial -- featuring NBA star LeBron James -- that airs during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The new electric Hummer is due in late 2021 and will be built at Detroit's Hamtramck plant. The facility was previously set to close but will now become GM's first fully electric assembly plant, the company said.

GM President Mark Reuss said this week GM will offer more than one type of electric pickup, and they will have "different ranges of performance at different price points to meet customers wherever they are."

Civilian-use Hummers have been off the market since 2010, when the vehicles were increasingly criticized for their tank-like presence on the road and thirst at the gas pump. Experts say now is a good time to bring it back, as SUVs and pickup trucks comprised most of the U.S. market share in 2019, according to Edmunds.

"I think it would make sense that they would do this," said Jessica Caldwell, senior manager of industry insights for Edmunds. "They know that cars aren't selling and they want to take advantage of a strong SUV and truck market."