Fans arrive early at the National Archives museum to get a great view of the Washington Nationals after winning their first World Series over the Houston Astros with a 6-2 win Wednesday in Washington, DC on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trucks parked for security purposes along Pennsylvania Avenue are seen along the parade route of the Washington Nationals after they won the World Series, in Washington, DC on Saturday November 2, 2019. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

The Washington Nationals participated in a parade in a route included the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

The Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Austin Dalton and Madison Galope, both 18 from Waldorf, Md., arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Fans catch towels from Washington, D.C., police before the parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mike Rizzo, the general manager of the Washington Nationals, arrives for the parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Zimmerman, the first baseman for the Washington Nationals, holds up the Commissioner's Trophy before the parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

A fan with a temporary tattoo of the Washington Nationals logo smiles before the parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals fans cheers on team member during a parade Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nationals manager David Martinez walks along the parade route Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nationals manager David Martinez celebrates celebrates with fans during in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nations fans celebrate at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., during a parade Saturday for the team after they won the World Series. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Team members of Washington Nationals ride a bus during a parade in their honor Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals player, including one holding up the Commissioner's Trophy, ride a bus during a parade Saturday after winning the World Series in Houston. Photo by Alex Wroblewski | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands gathered Saturday in Washington, D.C., for a parade celebrating the Nationals' first World Series championship.

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to win the franchise's first title. It's the first World Series championship for the nation's capital since the Senators won in 1924.

Nationals' orts/2019/11/02/nationals-world-series-victory-parade/" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">fans were lining the National Mall for a parade that began at 2 p.m. near the Washington Monument and traveled east along the Mall before ending at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street, where players addressed the crowd near the U.S. Capitol. Parade buses carried the Commissioner's Trophy, players, their families and team officials with some champagne sprayed in celebration.

The lead bus carried outfielder Gerardo Parra, and a second bus featured Jeff Adams, a fan who took a home run ball to the chest during the fifth game of the World Series while he was holding two cans of beer and later starred in a beer commercial.

Fans crowded around the staging area earlier waiting for autographs.

"It's definitely overwhelming, but it's a good thing," National player Anthony Rendon told WUSA-TV. "We had no idea what a parade like this was as a kid, we were so focused on baseball that it's hard to imagine."

The team's anthem, "Baby Shark," was played and fans wore the team's color red.

"It's an amazing day in Washington, D.C., a beautiful parade for our world champions . . .," D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser told Fox 5. "You have red as far as the eyes can see . . . It makes my heart proud . . . What we're saying now is that D.C. is the District of Champions."

Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, declared Saturday "Washington Nationals Appreciation Day" in Virginia.

Eight jumbo screens were along Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues for fans.

The parade is the biggest since the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup over the summer.

After the parade, more celebration ceremonies will continue.

The Washington Nationals will be honored again at the Capitals game Sunday night.

President Donald Trump has invited the team to the White House on Monday to celebrate their victory.

One player, reliever Sean Doolittle, told The Washington Post he would avoid the White House visit because he doesn't agree with Trump's actions and rhetoric.