Nationals beat Astros in Game 7 for first World Series title

Washington Nationals closer Daniel Hudson celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals closer Daniel Hudson (L) celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes and Patrick Corbin after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick (47) celebrates with Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals players Yan Gomes (L), Anthony Rendon (C) and Victor Robles celebrate after scoring two runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa claps after hitting a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve steps over Washington Nationals baserunner Juan Soto and throws to first to complete a double play in the second inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke waits for the start of the third inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (L) reacts after Houston Astros batter Yuli Gurriel hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Washington Nationals in the third inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto makes a catch on a drive by Houston Astros batter Michael Brantley in the third inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after walking Houston Astros batter Alex Bregman in the third inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera attempts a sacrifice bunt against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner fields an infield hit by Houston Astros batter Carlos Correa in the sixth inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel scores on a single by Carlos Correa in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (L) is congratulated by Josh Reddick after scoring on a single by Carlos Correa in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (L) is congratulated by first base coach Don Kelly after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel rounds third base to score on a single by Carlos Correa in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes (L) tags out Houston Astros batter Robinson Chirinos in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (R) crosses home plate in front of Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (L) is congratulated by Juan Soto after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick (47) celebrates with Ryan Zimmerman after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietschh/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto celebrates after scoring on a two-run home run by Howie Kendrick against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (pictured) rounds the bases after a two-run home run by Howie Kendrick against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick (47) celebrates with Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon each homered late and Max Scherzer battled through a neck injury as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Game 7 of the World Series for their first title in franchise history.

Washington, trailing 3-2 in the series, ended the Astros' bid for a second championship in three years with two consecutive road wins. The visiting team won every game of the Fall Classic.

The wild-card Nationals came from behind to win five elimination games this postseason. It's the first World Series championship brought to the nation's capital since the Senators in 1924.

"Guess what? We stayed in the fight. We won the fight," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said during the trophy presentation on the field. "We were down and out. We were 19-31. We didn't quit then, we weren't going to quit now."

Scherzer, who was scratched from his Game 5 start due to severe neck spasms, made a remarkable recovery after he received a cortisone shot over the weekend. The Nationals ace allowed only two earned runs on seven hits across five innings, striking out three and walking four.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel blasted a solo home run off Scherzer in the second inning and Carlos Correa delivered an RBI single in the fifth to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

Washington chased Astros starter Zack Greinke in the seventh inning after he gave up a solo homer to Rendon and walked Juan Soto. Facing reliever Will Harris, Kendrick belted a two-run shot to propel the Nationals to a 3-2 advantage.

Greinke allowed two earned runs on two hits across 6 1/3 innings. He notched three strikeouts and walked two.

Soto had an RBI single in the eighth and Adam Eaton came through with a game-clinching two-run single in the ninth to seal the victory.