World Series: Astros' Alex Bregman carries bat to first base after homer

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman taunted Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg after hitting a solo home run during the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday.

Bregman, who slugged a grand slam in Game 4, admired his long home run in the batter's box, then carried his bat all the way down the line before dropping it near Astros first base coach Don Kelly.

Bregman's homer celebration drew the ire of former MLB players, including ex-Nationals outfielder Michael Morse.

"Bregman ... dude taking the bat all the way to first," Morse wrote on Twitter. "That's asking to get someone hurt on your team ... next year."

In the fifth inning, 21-year-old Nationals slugger Juan Soto returned the favor with a monstrous solo home run to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Soto mimicked Bregman, flipping his bat to first base coach Tim Bogar before trotting around the bases.

The Nationals held a 3-2 lead over the Astros at the end of the sixth inning. Houston holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.