World Series: Bregman, Chirinos help Astros gain 2-2 tie vs. Nationals

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Robinson Chirinos and Alex Bregman powered the Houston Astros to a victory against the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series, tying the series at 2-2.

Chirinos cleared the outfield fence in the fourth frame of the 8-1 triumph Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Bregman mashed a grand slam in the seventh inning to give Houston a 7-run edge.

"I was just trying to hit the ball in the air and drive in the run and ended up driving in four," Bregman told Fox Sports. "What a great team win. We did a great job today of coming out and applying pressure."

Astros starter Jose Urquidy dominated on the hill, allowing just two hits and heaving four strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings.

Bregman and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI singles in the first frame, giving the Astros a 2-0 advantage. Chirinos increased the lead to 4-0 with a 2-run homer off Corbin in the top of the fourth inning. Carlos Correa walked to lead off the inning for Houston. Chirinos stepped up as the second batter of the frame. He took a ball from Corbin before smashing a 1-0 changeup over the left field fence for a 403-foot moonshot.

Nationals superstar Juan Soto grounded out in the bottom of the sixth inning, but plated Washington's only run during the sequence. Bregman put the Nationals away with his big blow in the top of the next inning. The Astros third baseman took a called strike on the first offering of his exchange with Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney. He then smacked an 0-1 fastball to left field for a 391-foot grand slam.

Bregman went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and a run scored in the win. Chirinos went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. First pitch for Game 5 of the 2019 World Series is set for 8:07 p.m. EDT Sunday at Nationals Park.