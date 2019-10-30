World Series: Nationals beat Astros to force Game 7

Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle (L) shakes hands with catcher Yan Gomes after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles (L) leaps as he celebrates with teammates Asdrubal Cabrera (C) and Trea Turner (7) after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielders Juan Soto (22), Victor Robles (16) and Adam Eaton (2) celebrate after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Astros with teammate Howie Kendrick (47) in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Astros with teammate Juan Soto (22) in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (R) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Astros in the dugout with teammates in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (L) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals with third base coach Gary Pettis in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander throws against the Washington Nationals in the second inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander throws against the Washington Nationals in the second inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) breaks up a double play throw from Washington Nationals infielder Asdrubal Cabrera in the sixth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) and Adam Eaton celebrate after hitting solo home runs against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) ruled interfering with Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel fielding of a throw in the seventh inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (C) yells at home plate umpire Sam Holbrook (R) after a call at first base in the seventh inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale (12) restrains manager Dave Martinez (L) during a shouting match with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook (not pictured) after a call at first base in the seventh inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg pitches into the ninth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask.Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates with teammates after his five RBIs help beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon hits a two-run double against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (R) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates with Juan Soto after a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals used a strong outing from Stephen Strasburg and three home runs to beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park to force Game 7 in the 2019 World Series.

In this year's postseason, Strasburg has pitched in six games and the Nationals have emerged victorious in each of them. With the Nationals on the brink of elimination, the 31-year-old right-hander delivered his most important performance of the playoffs.

Strasburg allowed only two earned runs on five hits across 8 1/3 innings. He recorded seven strikeouts and walked two.

The Nationals jumped ahead with an RBI single by Anthony Rendon in the first. In the bottom of the inning, the Astros tagged Strasburg for two runs following Jose Altuve's sacrifice fly and Alex Bregman's home run.

Adam Eaton and Juan Soto each blasted solo home runs off Justin Verlander in the fifth to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead. Rendon, who had five RBIs in the game, had a two-run homer in the seventh to push Washington's advantage to 5-2.

In the ninth, Rendon came through again with a two-run double to right field off Chris Devenski, clinching the Nationals' series-tying road win. Through six games in the World Series, the visiting team has won each contest.

The winner-take-all Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Nationals ace Max Scherzer, aided by a cortisone injection, will start against the Astros' Zack Greinke.

Visiting teams have secured three consecutive victories in Game 7 in the World Series since the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers at home in 2011.