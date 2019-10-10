Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges during NYC hearing in groping case

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s new indictment will be revealed Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York prosecutors charged actor Cuba Gooding Jr. for an "additional incident" when he appeared in court Thursday for an unrelated accusation that he groped a woman at a New York City bar in June.

The district attorney's office announced an indictment covering the June 9 event as well as a previously uncharged incident during the hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court.

"The new charge is an unsubstantiated allegation from a long time ago," Gooding's attorney Mark Jay Heller told NBC News.

Heller added that authorities have put together "hundreds of pages of non-incriminating irrelevant material" and conducted seven interviews which he said did not incriminate Gooding.

The indictment will be unsealed when Gooding, 51, is arraigned Tuesday.

Gooding surrendered to New York City police on June 13 and was charged with a misdemeanor count of forcible touching for allegedly groping a woman at a rooftop bar.