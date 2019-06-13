Cuba Gooding Jr. surrenders to NYC police to face groping charges

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyer said surveillance footage at the bar will vindicate his client, but police said it corroborates the accuser's allegations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. surrendered to New York City police Thursday to face charges he groped a woman's breast earlier this week.

The New York Police Department charged Gooding with a misdemeanor count of forcible touching for allegedly groping the woman Sunday at a rooftop bar. He voluntarily surrendered to the department's special victims unit.

A law enforcement official told The New York Times surveillance footage at the bar corroborates the woman's allegations.

Gooding denied any misconduct and his lawyer, Mark Heller, said the video doesn't support the allegations.

"I have viewed the footage of the entire evening and did not see one scintilla of criminal culpability on the part of Cuba Gooding," Heller said.

If convicted, Gooding faces up to one year in jail.

Police said they're investigating allegations from a second woman who said Gooding groped her several years ago. She came forward after seeing the reports on the more recent allegations.

The Oscar-winning actor is best known for his roles in Jerry Maguire and Boyz n the Hood. He most recently appeared in a season of American Horror Story.