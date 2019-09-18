Massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for sexual battery dies

A massage therapist who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual battery has died, Spacey's legal team said. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for sexual battery has died, according to a new court filing.

Spacey's legal team filed a three-page notice of plaintiff's death in a Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday stating that an attorney for the anonymous massage therapist contacted them on Sept. 11 to say he had "recently passed."

"No further information or details have been given to (Spacey's) counsel, but plaintiff's counsel stated they intend to notify the court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future," the notice said.

The therapist, who filed the lawsuit as "John Doe," alleged that Spacey forced him to grab his genitals twice during a massage in 2016 at a private residence in Malibu.

The suit was filed in Sept. 2018 and was allowed to continue in May, after Spacey objected that the plaintiff's identity was being concealed.

In July, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a case against Spacey, 61, in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a teen busboy in a Nantucket bar in 2016.