Trump affirms he withheld Ukraine aid before controversial phone call

President Donald Trump arrives Tuesday to speak at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday he ordered White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to withhold tens of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine, a week before he telephoned Kiev's leader in a call that's led to widespread Democratic calls for his impeachment.

Before making his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City Tuesday, Trump told reporters he gave the order because he felt other allied nations weren't providing enough. Many congressional Democrats are calling for an impeachment investigation against the president, based on news reports that Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of 2020 Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"It's ridiculous. It's a witch hunt," he said. "[Democrats] have no idea how they stop me. The only way they can try is through impeachment."

"As far as withholding funds, those funds were paid," he added. "They were fully paid."

"I want other countries to put up money. I think it's unfair that we put up the money," he added. "Then other people call me. They said, 'Oh, let it go.' And I let it go. But we paid the money, the money was paid."

The controversy began last week when intelligence community watchdog Michael Atkinson informed Congress about an urgent complaint he'd received from an intelligence official, who had knowledge of the July 25 phone call with Zelensky and said Trump had made a "promise" of some kind to the Ukrainian leader. Since then, the White House has yet to release a transcript of the call. Monday, it was reported a release is now being considered.

"It's nonsense, and when you see the call, when you see the readout of the call, which I assume you'll see at some point, you'll understand. That call was perfect," Trump said Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Sen. Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee, asked State Department inspector general Steve Linick to open an investigation into the decision to delay $141 million in military aid to Ukraine. The Washington Post reported the amount of the withheld aid was $400 million. Officials said the funds were released Sept. 11.

"If the president withheld the funds to extract commitments by the Ukrainian government to take action against a political opponent of the president, it would constitute an unacceptable abuse of power and subversion of U.S. foreign policy and foreign assistance funds under the purview of the State Department for the personal use of the president," Menendez wrote in a letter to Linick.

The New Jersey senator asked for answers to several questions -- including why Mulvaney asked for the delay, whether relevant laws were followed and whether any type of a review was done. He also asked for all communications between the White House and State Department and the budget office.

Menendez also sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to see when he first learned of the delay.

Trump acknowledged Sunday he discussed Biden on the phone call and later said he never threatened to withhold aid -- which conflicts with what he told reporters in New York Tuesday.

"I'd withhold again," he said. "And I'll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine, because they're not doing it."

Democrats want to know whether Trump used Congress-approved approved military aid as political leverage.

More than 150 House Democrats are supporting some type of congressional impeachment action against Trump, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has since said the controversy has ushered Trump onto a "new stage of investigation."