Biden, Sanders lead field of 20 Democrats chosen for first debates

June 14 (UPI) -- There were few, if any, surprises when the Democratic National Committee released its final list of 20 candidates who will participate in its first debates in Miami this month.

The field is led by early front-runner Joe Biden and 2016 Democratic primary runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 18 others are Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; California Sen. Kamala Harris; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; California Rep.Eric Swalwell; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

A drawing to determine when the candidates will debate will be held Friday.

The first Democratic debates will be held June 26 and 27 and be broadcast by NBC News and Telemundo.

The candidates qualified by meeting one of two standards -- drawing at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls, or raising funds from at least 65,000 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Those who did not make the field were Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel; Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton.

Bullock, who joined the field last month, said he's a strong candidate as the governor of a state President Donald Trump won handily in 2016.

"I am the only one in the field that won in a Trump state and we need to win back some of the places we've lost," he told NBC News.