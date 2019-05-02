Starbucks recalls French presses after injuries in U.S., Canada

The broken French presses have caused at least nine injuries in the United States and Canada. Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The broken French presses have caused at least nine injuries in the United States and Canada. Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

May 2 (UPI) -- Coffee giant Starbucks has recalled an eight-cup French press it sold in stores and online after reports the machines could cut or puncture users, federal officials said.

The recall affects about 230,000 Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses sold in the United States and about 33,200 in Canada.

"The coffee press' plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

There were eight reports of injuries in the United States and one in Canada.

Starbucks said consumers should immediately stop using the devices and return them for a full refund in the form of a store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

The French presses were sold between November 2016 and January 2019.