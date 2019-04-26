Kids2 recalls 700,000 infant sleepers after 5 deaths

April 26 (UPI) -- Infant product manufacturer Kids2 on Friday recalled 700,000 Rocking Sleepers after the devices were linked to five deaths.

The company, which also operates under the name Kids II, recalled multiple varieties of the sleeper under brands such as Bright Starts, Ingenuity and Disney Baby.

Kids2 said the deaths happened "after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances."

The recall, posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said consumers should immediately stop using the sleepers and contact Kids2 for a refund or voucher. The sleepers were sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Toys 'R' Us.

The announcement comes two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled a similar device, the Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which was linked to up to 32 infant deaths.