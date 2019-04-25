More than 166,000 pounds of beef was recalled Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Agriculture

April 25 (UPI) -- A Chicago meat processor is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of ground beef over possible E. coli infection that may be linked to a recent outbreak that spanned several states, federal and company officials said.

Grant Park Packing said Wednesday it would recall 53,000 pounds that might be vulnerable to E. coli O103. There's been no hard link between the meat and E.coli, but officials are performing more tests.

The Chicago recall followed another on Tuesday involving Georgia-based K2D Foods and 113,000 pounds of raw ground beef, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. The products were produced in March and April and was shipped to restaurants and distributors in Florida and Georgia.

The K2D recall stems from a lawsuit by a Kentucky woman who said she was sickened after eating ground beef in February. The suit said testing confirmed she contracted E. coli.

Combined, more than 166,000 pounds of ground beef were recalled over a two-day period.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been investigating outbreaks of E. coli O103, but there's no firm link between it and the recalls.