Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled

April 16 (UPI) -- Mondelez Global announced a voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies in the United States on Tuesday.

The company said it is recalling 13-ounce packages of the cookies due to the potential for some of the products to contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient" that resulted in reports of potential adverse health effects.

The recall is limited to packages with a "best when used by" date of Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 14 or Sept. 15.

Packages included in the recall have a retail UPC of 0 44000 03223 4.

"No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelez Global LLC product is included in this recall," the company said.

Mondelez Global advised consumers who have the product not to eat the cookies and encouraged them to contact the company for more information about the recall.