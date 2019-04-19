April 19 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday it's recalling more than 320,000 Dodge Dart sedans to fix a potential transmission defect.

The recall affects Darts with automatic transmissions made between 2013 and 2016. The company said in a statement "certain cars are equipped with a cable bushing that may degrade after prolonged exposure to high ambient heat and humidity" that could result in an inability to shift gears. It could also cause the car to roll away when the transmission is in the "park" position.

Owners of about 280,000 Darts sold in the United States, about 20,000 sold in Canada and 3,300 in Mexico, can have the bushings replaced at dealers beginning May 31. Fiat Chrysler said there's been no accidents or injuries due to the defect, but advised owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the vehicle.

FCA recalled 860,000 vehicles last month after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said they failed to pass government tests. Also last month, Honda recalled 1.1 million vehicles as part of a years-long recall involving airbags made by Takata Corp.