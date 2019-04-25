Prosecutors: Coast Guard officer targeted Supreme Court justices

A cache of weapons were found in the Silver Spring, Md., home of former Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson. Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A former Coast Guard officer accused of plotting to kill liberal politicians and commentators also targeted two Supreme Court justices, prosecutors say in court documents.

Prosecutors said in the documents filed Tuesday that Christopher Hasson had searched the Internet for "are Supreme Court justices protected" some two weeks before attempting to look up their home addresses. They also said the former Coast Guard lieutenant's "Internet search history lays bare his views on race" as he attempted to look up the "best" gun to kill African Americans.

Hasson, 49, who's due back in court Thursday, pleaded not guilty March 11 to weapons and drug charges prosecutors say were connected to his plan to start a race war by committing a domestic terror attack. He was arrested in February in Maryland with a stockpile of guns and over 30 bottles labeled human growth hormone.

In the initial court filing, prosecutors said the drug and firearms charges were "the proverbial tip of the iceberg" while describing him as a domestic terrorist plotting to "murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country."

Authorities sad Hasson compiled a spreadsheet that included about 20 prominent Democratic Congress leaders, activists, political organizers and media personalities, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and others.

Prosecutors filed the new documents Tuesday to urge the court to keep Hasson detained before his drug and firearms trial.

Hasson's attorney previously argued against pre-trial detention, saying, "It's not a crime to think negative thoughts. It's not a crime to think about doomsday scenarios."

If convicted, Hasson could face 31 years in prison.