Japanese court agrees to release Carlos Ghosn on $4.5M bail

April 24 (UPI) -- A Japanese court agreed Thursday to release former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on bail for a second time after he was indicted on new charges this week of syphoning millions from the company through a third party to accounts he controlled.

Bail was set at $ 4.5 million, or 500 million Japanese yen, and Ghosn was expected to be released following confirmation of payment and if the court rejects the prosecution's objection, which was expected to be filed, the Japan Times reported.

Ghosn was arrested for a fourth time April 4 after having been out on bail for almost a month.

He had left the Tokyo Detention House March 6 after paying a $8.9 million, or 1 billion yen, bail after spending 108 days behind bars for charges of underreporting his income at Nissan for years and abusing his position to funnel personal investment losses to the company.

The latest indictment came April 22, charging Ghosn with breach of trust for causing $5 million in damages to Nissan by shifting money to Good Faith Investments that he controlled.

Days following his initial arrest in November, Ghosn was removed as Nissan chairman, and the company cut all ties with him earlier in April after it removed him from its board of directors.

Ghosn has maintained his innocence and is expected to go to trial later this year.