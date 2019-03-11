Maryland Coast Guard officer pleads not guilty to weapon, drug charges

Christopher Hasson was charged with unlawful possession of two silencers and possession of firearms by a drug addict. File Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland

March 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons in order to conduct a large-scale terror attack pleaded not guilty Monday to a four-count indictment in Maryland.

Christopher Hasson, 49, faces charges of unlawful possession of two silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and possession of a controlled substance, specifically tramadol.

If convicted, Hasson could face a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the three firearms-related charges and a maximum of one year for the drug charge.

Prosecutors described Hasson, whom police arrested Feb. 15, as a self-proclaimed white supremacist who planned a domestic terror attack to fuel a race war.

Inspired by Norwegian far-right domestic terrorist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people in his native country, Hasson also allegedly created a hit list of Democrats, and left-leaning commentators and journalists.

In an email addressed to "Dear friends," Hassan said "I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth," blaming "Liberalist/globalist ideology" for "destroying traditional peoples esp white."

The email details possible biological weapons attacks with Spanish flu, botulism and anthrax, which would then be followed by an attack on the food supply, according to the court documents.

This is also around the time the defendant allegedly began to stockpile a cache of weapons and ammunition.

Darryl Coote contributed to this report.