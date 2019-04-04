Thousands to rally for full Mueller report in 300 events across U.S.

Activists protest in support of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on the steps of City Hall in Los Angeles on November 8, 2018. Demonstrations nationwide Thursday call for the full release of Mueller's report. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Thursday is a National Day of Action that will see thousands protest across the United States to call for the release of the Justice Department's full Russia investigation report, organizers say.

The protests call for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to release an unedited version of special counsel Robert Muller's report. More than 300 cities, including Washington D.C., will hold demonstrations put together by a coalition of activist groups, including Stand Up America, MoveOn.org, Indivisible and Public Citizen organized through TrumpIsNotAboveTheLaw.org.

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller's conclusions last month but the actual report, which is nearly 400 pages long, has left many wanting more information about what was found by the two-year investigation. The summary said no evidence was found to indicate collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia but it did not clear the president of obstructing justice.

Congressional Democrats gave Barr a deadline of April 2 to release the full version, but the attorney general has released no report. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Justice Department officials have said a redacted version, minus potentially sensitive information, will be released in the next few weeks.

"Trump's hand-picked attorney general, William Barr, missed the deadline set by Congress to release the full Mueller report. We are calling for a National Day of Action on Thursday, April 4, to demand that Barr #ReleaseTheReport," the organizers' website states. "Barr has offered an alternate timeline for a redacted version of the report-but we deserve the full report and congressional leaders and the American people expect it now."

One demonstration in Washington will be held near the White House. More than 300 other locations will also stage rallies, the MoveOn.org website states.

The judiciary committee voted 24-17 Wednesday to authorize a subpoena for Mueller's full report, despite objections from Republicans that doing so could compromise national security.

Rallies Thursday are set to be held at 5 p.m. in numerous locations. Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House judiciary committee, and other members of Congress are set to speak at a rally in Washington D.C., where more than 16,000 protesters are expected.

"The department is wrong to try to withhold that information from this committee. Congress is entitled to all of the evidence. This isn't just my opinion. It is also a matter of law," Nadler said in a statement, adding that he will allow Barr time to voluntarily turn over the full report before issuing the subpoena.

He added that Congress has reason " to suspect this administration's motives" and said the Mueller report likely isn't a total exoneration of Trump, as the president has boasted.