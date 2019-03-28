Justice Department: Mueller report more than 300 pages

Protesters gather in front of the White House in support of special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's full report into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election is more than 300 pages long, a department official said Thursday.

The final report from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller said last weekend investigators found no evidence of cooperation between Moscow and the Trump campaign. It left open, however, the question of whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The full report has not been released publicly or delivered to Congress. The fact the report is so long raises questions among some observers who wonder how much was left out of Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary Sunday.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told The New York Times Barr informed Rep. Jerrold Nadler Wednesday about the report's length. CNN reported the study is between 300 and 400 pages, not including exhibits.

At that length, the Mueller report rivals the analysis handed in by special counsel Kenneth Starr in 1998 that examined President Bill Clinton's relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky. It was 445 pages. The report from the 9/11 Commission was 567 pages.

Lawmakers, advocates and members of the public have called for the release of Mueller's report. Senate judiciary committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham said this week a version of the full report -- redacted to hide potentially sensitive information -- will be released in a few weeks. He also said he expects Barr to testify in Congress about the report next month.