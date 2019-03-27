March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr will make a version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report publicly available in the coming weeks, a Justice Department official and the chairman of the Senate judiciary committee said.

Judiciary chair Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News Tuesday night he expects Barr to deliver to the Senate next month a redacted version of the report and be ready to answer questions.

He said Barr, though, has a lot of legwork to do to get the report in shape for review by Congress.

"[Barr is] going to check with Mr. Mueller to make sure that everything that's grand jury related is taken out of the report," Graham said. "He's going to go to the intelligence community and make sure we don't release classified information."

RELATED McConnell blocks resolution to make Mueller report public

Graham said he'd spoken with Barr and President Donald Trump late Tuesday about issuing a version of the Mueller report. He said the White House would not receive an advance copy of the report before the public, a provision to which he said Trump has no objection.

Graham also said it needs to be certain the released report doesn't contain information threatening to unrelated cases.

"He's going to do all of that in weeks, not months. He's going to turn it over to the committee," Graham said.

RELATED Supreme Court rejects appeal by foreign firm linked to Mueller probe

A Justice Department official also said Mueller's report is weeks away from release, NBC News reported. Monday, six Democratic House committee chairs demanded in a letter to Barr the full report be turned over to the committee -- not just the four-page summary he released last weekend. In that document, Barr said the investigation found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election -- but did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.

"The [news media] has lost tremendous credibility with its corrupt coverage of the illegal Democrat Witch Hunt of your all time favorite duly elected President, me!" Trump tweeted Tuesday night.