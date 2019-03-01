Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, announced Friday that he is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee launched a presidential campaign Friday, making a video announcement in which he said he will make addressing climate change the country's No. 1 priority.

"We're the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we're the last that can do something about it," Inslee said in the video.

"We have an opportunity to transform our economy, run on 100 percent clean energy, that will bring millions of good paying jobs to every community across America, and create a more just future for everyone," he continued.

Inslee, who has won two terms as governor, scheduled a news conference for Friday morning.

Inslee is the first governor to enter the already crowded Democratic primary field that includes a slew of U.S. senators -- Cory Booker, of New Jersey; Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York; Kamala Harris, of California; Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota; Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, and independent Bernie Sanders, of Vermont.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, and former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro have also announced. Former vice president Joe Biden, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and current U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, are all considering a run in the Democratic primary as well.

Inslee, a native of Washington, served in the U.S. House before becoming governor in 2012. He was a Washington state legislator before he was elected to Congress in 1992.

In 2007, he coauthored a book calling for the U.S. to move away from the use of fossil fuels. He has spoken out more on national issues of late, challenging Republican President Donald Trump on environmental-regulation rollbacks and the move to ban refugees from mostly Muslim nations.

He has supported minimum-wage increases, higher taxes on the wealthy and businesses, raises for teachers and state government employees and called for the end to the death penalty.