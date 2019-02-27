Michael Cohen to testify in House committee: Trump is 'racist' and 'conman'

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, will testify before the House in public Wednesday. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Michael Cohen will testify in the House Wednesday and is expected to tell lawmakers President Donald Trump a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew Roger Stone was talking to WikiLeaks, according to prepared remarks shared with news media.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, said in the prepared statement he's ashamed he took part in concealing Trump's acts rather than listening to his conscience.

"I am ashamed of my own weakness and misplaced loyalty -- of the things I did for Mr. Trump in an effort to protect and promote him," Cohen said in the remarks. "I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat."

Cohen is scheduled to testify in the House oversight committee at 10 a.m. EST.

Cohen said Trump knew Stone had communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about hacking into Democratic National Committee emails, where they found dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election. That information was later leaked by the website to the public.

Cohen will also provide several documents that detail other Trump activities, including a personal check written after he became president to reimburse Cohen for hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. The remarks say Cohen also has copies of letters Trump wrote to his high school and colleges not to release his grades or test scores.

Cohen will also admit to lying to Congress about negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow, which he previously said ended in January 2016.

"That was false -- our negotiations continued for months later during the campaign," the remarks said.

Trump defended himself from Vietnam early Wednesday, with a tweet calling Cohen a "fraud" who is lying to reduce prison time.

Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked's lawyer! RELATED Judge postpones Michael Cohen's prison sentence Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

"I hope my appearance here today, my guilty plea, and my work with law enforcement agencies are steps along a path of redemption that will restore faith in me and help this country understand our president better," Cohen's prepared statement said.

Cohen was disbarred in New York Tuesday following a private meeting with Senate lawmakers. He'd testified before the Senate intelligence committee. Cohen will have a closed-door hearing with the House intelligence committee Thursday.