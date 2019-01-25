Whole Foods recalls spinach products over salmonella concerns

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall affects consumers in eight states. File Photo by ThiloBecker/Pixabay

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Whole Foods voluntarily recalled a variety of prepared food products containing baby spinach due to a potential salmonella outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The FDA on Thursday said the recall includes salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps sold in eight states -- Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. A full list of the affected items can be found on the FDA's website.

Officials also encouraged people who purchased items containing spinach from Whole Foods' salad bars through Wednesday to discard the items.

The agency said there have been no reported illnesses or deaths.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the disease can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Also this week, General Mills voluntarily recalled 5-pound bags of unbleached flour made by Gold Medal after detecting salmonella during routine testing.