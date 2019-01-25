General Mills issued a voluntary recall of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour in 5-pound bags after tests found salmonella. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- General Mills has voluntarily recalled flour made by Gold Medal after detecting salmonella during routine testing.

The company is urging customers to check for 5-pound bags of unbleached flour with an expiration date of April 20, 2020. All the bags should be thrown away.

General Mills said no other products are affected, including its other flour sizes.

"Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses," Jim Murphy, president of General Mills' Meals and Baking Division, said in a statement.

Customers are encouraged to call General Mills Consumer Relations at (800) 230-8103 or visit its website. The company will offer a replacement coupon if customers save the bar code and expiration date.

Salmonella bacteria can cause abdominal cramping, diarrhea and fever. Experts say consumers should always cook flour to kill potential bacteria.

"Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating," Murphy said.