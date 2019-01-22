Volvo announced a recall of more than 200,000 vehicles because of possible fuel leakage into the engine. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Volvo said Tuesday it's recalling more than 200,000 diesel cars because of the possibility of fuel leakage into the engine.

The recall is connected to 11 models totaling 219,420 vehicles globally, including 30,777 in Britain and 37,000 in Sweden.

"Volvo Cars investigations have identified that some vehicles may have small cracks inside one of the fuel lines in the engine department," Volvo said in a statement to UPI. "This, in combination with a pressurized fuel system may over time lead to fuel leakage in the engine compartment."

The Sweden-based automaker said no injuries or damages have occurred related to the recall issue.

"Volvo preventatively recalls the cars to avert any possible future problems," Volvo added. "Volvo Cars is now contacting all affected customers by letter asking them to contact their nearest Volvo retailer without delay to have the issue amended."

The models recalled are the Volvo V40, V40CC, S60, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and XC90, the Swedish publication Aftonbladet reported.

Earlier this month, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler added a combined 2.9 million more vehicles to a recall for potentially faulty passenger-side front airbag inflators.

Fiat Chrysler announced 1.6 million vehicles with airbags sourced from Takata Corp. was added to the recall. Toyota, meanwhile, added 1.3 million Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles.

The passenger-side airbag has been shown potentially defective after exposure to humidity, high temperatures, and temperature cycling. Defective inflators could spray drivers and passengers with metal fragments when the airbag deploys.