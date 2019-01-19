Contamination fear leads to Johnsonville patty recall

Johnsonville Grillers products such as the one shown have been recalled due to potential contamination. Photo courtesy USDA

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee-based Johnsonville company has recalled more than 48,000 pounds of raw ground pork patty products over concerns they may be contaminated with black rubber.

The recall applies to 24-ounce cartons of frozen Johnsonville Grillers Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Flavor with "Best Flavor By" dates of July 24 and August 13-14, the company's website shows.

Approximately 48,371 pounds of the patty products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The problem was discovered when the company received three consumer complaints regarding black rubber in the product and the USDA was notified of the problem Thursday.

The company said the rubber pieces came from a rubber gasket that dislodged from a processing device, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Johnsonville said in a statement the potentially contaminated products were shipped to retail locations in 31 states.

It added that the recall was voluntary and didn't affect its other products. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them as adverse reactions have been reported.