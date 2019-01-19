Trending Stories

Watch live: Trump to make 'major announcement' on shutdown, border
Senate Republicans block funds for Homeland Security Dept., border agents
Second victim dies from NYC hammer attack
Chicago officer sentenced to 81 months for shooting teen
Union workers, environmentalists protest Ford, GM at Detroit Auto Show

Photo Gallery

 
Betty White turns 97: A look back

Latest News

Snowstorm dumps snow, disrupts travel in Midwest, heads to Northeast
Neymar shows incredible touch, PSG beats Guingamp 9-0
Nancy Cartwright to reprise Rufus voice in live-action 'Kim Possible'
Contamination fear leads to Johnsonville patty recall
Thousands expected at Women's Marches across U.S.
 
Back to Article
/