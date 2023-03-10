1/4

People visit a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2002 D.C. sniper shootings at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, Md., on November 10, 2009. On March 10, 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1862, the U.S. Treasury issued "legal tender notes" in denominations from $5 to $1,000, the first U.S. paper money. Advertisement

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell transmitted the first telephone message to his assistant in the next room: "Mr. Watson, come here. I want you."

In 1880, the Salvation Army of the United States was founded in New York City.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1933, Harry W. Frantz, a correspondent for United Press, penned an editorial on the current financial situation, arguing that the history of the United States "strongly suggests the possibility of a prompt recuperation from the present banking and money crisis."

In 1959, more than 300,000 Tibetans, fearing the Chinese were plotting to abduct the Dalai Lama, surround his home in Lhasa, the Potala Palace, marking the beginning of the Tibetan uprising.

In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. Ray died in prison in 1998.

Advertisement

In 1977, astronomers discovered rings around the planet Uranus.

In 1987, the Vatican condemned human artificial fertilization or generation of human life outside the womb and said all reproduction must result from the "act of conjugal love."

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

In 1993, an anti-abortion demonstrator shot and killed Dr. David Gunn at the Pensacola Women's Medical Services clinic in Florida.

In 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. His partner, John Allen Muhammad, considered the mastermind, was executed in 2009.

In 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa's airport, killing all 157 aboard. Investigators blamed the crash on flaws in the planes' automated flight software, leading to the grounding of all 737 Max aircraft.

In 2022, actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for fabricating a hate crime attack three years earlier in Chicago.

File Photo by Tanner Maury/EPA-EFE