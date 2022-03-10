Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2022 / 6:22 AM

Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Ill., on February 24, 2020, after pleading not guilty to felony charges of disorderly conduct for lying to police about an attack that he staged in a bid to gain public sympathy, prosecutors said. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Actor and former Empire star Jussie Smollett will appear in an Illinois court on Thursday to receive his sentence following a winding legal saga that saw him convicted of fabricating a hate crime attack three years ago.

Smollett, 39, was found guilty last December on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report that says he was attacked by a pair of men who targeted him because of his race and sexual orientation. He reported that they placed a noose around his neck in the Streeterville neighborhood of Cook County, Ill., near Chicago on Jan. 29, 2019.

Advertisement

The actor faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, but most experts believe that he's likely to receive probation as he lacks a prior felony conviction.

Smollett filed a motion with the court that says he should either be acquitted or granted a new trial because judge James Linn and prosecutors made several errors in the case. The filing cites Linn's "hostile attitude and prejudicial commentary" and says prosecutors were discriminatory toward potential Black jurors.

Advertisement
RELATED Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI

Linn ruled that Thursday's sentencing hearing can be broadcast to the public, unlike the initial trial.

Smollett's brother and 92-year-old grandmother are expected to speak in open court on Thursday to give messages of support, and celebrities including Samuel L. Jackson, NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson and Rev. Jesse Jackson have sent letters to the court asking Linn to keep him out of prison.

The jury in the case ultimately found Smollett guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police. He was acquitted on a sixth charge that accused him of making false statements to a police detective. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department/UPI

Jackson wrote that Smollett has already been "excoriated and vilified in the court of public opinion," The Chicago Tribune reported.

RELATED Texas Three Percenters member found guilty for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Smollett's strange legal saga began about two months after he reported the phony assault, in March 2019, when he was originally charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Nineteen days later, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx abruptly dropped the 16-count indictment, citing his "volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the city of Chicago."

Advertisement

After some negative public reaction over Foxx's dismissal of charges against Smollett, the actor was indicted again in February 2020 on six counts of disorderly conduct for the false police reports. The new charges followed a six-month investigation that found "operational failures" in Foxx's handling of the charges against the actor.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Smollett paid Nigerian-born brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo to stage an attack against him and taunt him with racial slurs. They said Smollett pursued the phony attack in a bid to drum up public sympathy and settle a dispute about his security.

RELATED Prince Andrew completes payment in Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case

Abimbola Osundairo, a bodybuilder, testified that he was "good friends" with Smollett and procured drugs for him, gave him fitness advice and spent time around the actor in hopes that Smollett could help him advance his own acting career. He also said Smollett gave him a check for $3,500, which he said was partly payment for staging the bogus attack.

At his trial, Smollett testified in his own defense and denied involvement in planning the attack -- calling the Nigerian brothers "liars" and accusing police of changing his statements about the event to make one of his attackers White.

Advertisement

Smollett, who is gay, also testified on the stand that he had a sexual relationship with Abimbola Osundairo.

The jury in the case ultimately found Smollett guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police. He was acquitted on a sixth charge that accused him of making false statements to a police detective about two weeks after the staged attack. Special prosecutor Dan Webb later said that the sixth charge wasn't essential to the case.

Latest Headlines

House passes ban on Russian energy products
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House passes ban on Russian energy products
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation to prohibit the importation of energy products from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
March 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration designated nine Nicaraguan officials for entry bans on accusations of undermining democracy in the Central American nation.
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus bill to keep the government running through end of September and includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
March 9 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Wednesday sent a bill to make the state the first to establish an election crimes and voter fraud office to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
March 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged Wednesday that the chamber would vote on a standalone COVID-19 relief bill after funding was stripped from a sweeping government spending bill.
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
March 9 (UPI) -- A planned $550 million makeover of New York's David Geffen Hall has been fully funded and will be unveiled a full year and a half ahead of schedule, leaders of the project announced Wednesday.
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
March 9 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court sided with the parents of a transgender teenager in a ruling Wednesday, rejecting Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to allow a child abuse investigation to proceed.
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
March 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for four men standing trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the group were high on marijuana and set up and entrapped by FBI informants.
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege and riot at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
March 9 (UPI) -- AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists says a powerful and far-reaching storm will form at the end of the week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement