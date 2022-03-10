Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack

1/4

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Ill., on February 24, 2020, after pleading not guilty to felony charges of disorderly conduct for lying to police about an attack that he staged in a bid to gain public sympathy, prosecutors said. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Actor and former Empire star Jussie Smollett will appear in an Illinois court on Thursday to receive his sentence following a winding legal saga that saw him convicted of fabricating a hate crime attack three years ago. Smollett, 39, was found guilty last December on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report that says he was attacked by a pair of men who targeted him because of his race and sexual orientation. He reported that they placed a noose around his neck in the Streeterville neighborhood of Cook County, Ill., near Chicago on Jan. 29, 2019. Advertisement

The actor faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, but most experts believe that he's likely to receive probation as he lacks a prior felony conviction.

Smollett filed a motion with the court that says he should either be acquitted or granted a new trial because judge James Linn and prosecutors made several errors in the case. The filing cites Linn's "hostile attitude and prejudicial commentary" and says prosecutors were discriminatory toward potential Black jurors.

Linn ruled that Thursday's sentencing hearing can be broadcast to the public, unlike the initial trial.

Smollett's brother and 92-year-old grandmother are expected to speak in open court on Thursday to give messages of support, and celebrities including Samuel L. Jackson, NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson and Rev. Jesse Jackson have sent letters to the court asking Linn to keep him out of prison.

Jackson wrote that Smollett has already been "excoriated and vilified in the court of public opinion," The Chicago Tribune reported.

Smollett's strange legal saga began about two months after he reported the phony assault, in March 2019, when he was originally charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Nineteen days later, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx abruptly dropped the 16-count indictment, citing his "volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the city of Chicago."

After some negative public reaction over Foxx's dismissal of charges against Smollett, the actor was indicted again in February 2020 on six counts of disorderly conduct for the false police reports. The new charges followed a six-month investigation that found "operational failures" in Foxx's handling of the charges against the actor.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Smollett paid Nigerian-born brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo to stage an attack against him and taunt him with racial slurs. They said Smollett pursued the phony attack in a bid to drum up public sympathy and settle a dispute about his security.

Abimbola Osundairo, a bodybuilder, testified that he was "good friends" with Smollett and procured drugs for him, gave him fitness advice and spent time around the actor in hopes that Smollett could help him advance his own acting career. He also said Smollett gave him a check for $3,500, which he said was partly payment for staging the bogus attack.

At his trial, Smollett testified in his own defense and denied involvement in planning the attack -- calling the Nigerian brothers "liars" and accusing police of changing his statements about the event to make one of his attackers White.

Smollett, who is gay, also testified on the stand that he had a sexual relationship with Abimbola Osundairo.

The jury in the case ultimately found Smollett guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police. He was acquitted on a sixth charge that accused him of making false statements to a police detective about two weeks after the staged attack. Special prosecutor Dan Webb later said that the sixth charge wasn't essential to the case.