March 10 (UPI) -- An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 aboard, the airline said Sunday.
Flight ET 302, went down near Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, after departing Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital, the airline posted on Twitter.
The plane, with a crew of eight and 149 passengers, was headed to Nairobi, Kenya, when it crashed at 8:44 a.m. local time.
Passengers from more than 30 countries were on the flight, including eight Americans, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said at a news conference. He earlier went to the crash site.
The Ethiopian government also confirmed the crash, posting on Twitter: "the Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it's deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones."
The state-owned airline, which was founded in 1945, has 110 aircraft in its fleet, including 28 737's, according to Planespotters. Its four Super MAX 8 planes were delivered in 2018, including the jet that crashed in November.
Another 737 MAX 8 crashed soon after takeoff in 2018, killing all 189 aboard the Indonesian Lion Air jet.
But the crashes were different.
The Lion Air flight had "wild fluctuations in air speed and... we continued to get data from the plane all the way down to impact," Geoffrey Thomas, the editor in chief of Airline Ratings, told CNN. And Sunday's crash had "no fluctuations" and "transmission ceasing indicates catastrophic failure in air."
Boeing said in a statement a "technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board."
The last major accident involving an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane was a flight in 2010 from Beirut, killing 83 passengers and seven crew.