Passengers evacuated by slides after emergency landing

March 9 (UPI) -- Passengers on a plane that made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport were evacuated by slides Saturday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

While headed from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the crew on Air Transat Flight 942 reported a possible fire in the cargo hold, the FAA posted on Twitter. The plane was diverted to the New Jersey airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the FAA said.

Airport firefighters responded and the Boeing 737 landed on Runway 4 Right. All 89 passengers were evacuated on the runway via emergency slides transported to a terminal. Two minor injuries were reported were not related to any smoke condition. One passenger complained of pain while sliding down the chute and another had a panic attack, Steve Coleman, a Port Authority spokesman, told NorthJersey.com.

Flight operations were temporarily grounded but resumed, according to a 9:44 a.m. Twitter post by the the airport.

Air Transat, one of Canada's largest airlines, is based in Montreal, and serves around 60 destinations in 25 countries for scheduled flights and charters in the Americas and Europe.

The airline has 12 Boeing 737's in its fleet, according to Canada's transport agency. The 737-700 is configured for 148 passengers and crew.