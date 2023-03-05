Advertisement
Top News
March 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hula Hoop patented

On March 5, 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country.

By UPI Staff
1/4
A woman performs with a Hula Hoop as she walks in the St. Louis Mardi Gras Parade on February 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A woman performs with a Hula Hoop as she walks in the St. Louis Mardi Gras Parade on February 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1770, British troops killed five colonials in the so-called Boston Massacre, one of the events that led to the American Revolution.

Advertisement

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson was publicly inaugurated for his second term. He had a private, official inauguration a day earlier.

In 1933, in German elections, Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party won nearly half the seats in the Reichstag (the Parliament).

In 1946, Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in Fulton, Mo., stated that a Soviet Union "Iron Curtain" had "descended across" Europe.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1953, the Soviet Union announced that dictator Joseph Stalin had died at age 73. Stalin had been in a coma after having a massive stroke four days earlier.

In 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country. The company's co-founders, Richard Knerr and Arthur "Spud" Melin died in 2008 and 2002, respectively.

Advertisement

In 1984, the Standard Oil Co. of California, also known as Chevron, bought Gulf Corp. for more than $13 billion in the largest business merger in U.S. history at the time.

In 1993, Canada's Ben Johnson, once called the world's fastest human, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was banned for life from track competition.

In 2011, archaeologists renovating the Rio de Janeiro harbor for the 2016 Olympics reported uncovering the remains of a 19th-century port where thousands of people arrived from Africa and were sold into slavery.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt

In 2013, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died at age 58 and Vice President Nicolas Maduro ascended to the presidency.

In 2014, the New York-based College Board announced plans for a major overhaul of the SAT test -- the college entrance exam -- to take effect in 2016.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with South Korean officials for the first time since becoming leader. The special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in were on a mission to broker denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.

Advertisement

In 2021, Pope Francis arrived in Iraq for the first-ever papal visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the United States to stop buying Russian oil during a Zoom meeting with members of the U.S. Congress.

File Photo courtesy of the Ukrainian President Press Office

Read More

UPI Archives: Chicago woman attempting to hula hoop for 100 hours UPI Archives: Las Vegas woman spins world's largest hula hoop

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 5, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 5, 2023
On March 5, 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country.
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
March 4 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years was found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said.
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received a chorus of laughs while speaking Delhi, after he suggested that the war in Ukraine was launched against Russia.
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
March 4 (UPI) -- Texas Republicans on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to censure U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes supporting same-sex marriage and gun control bills that broke party lines.
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
March 4 (UPI) -- Five people, including two children, were killed in an early morning house fire in Rockland County, N.Y., authorities said Saturday.
Iranians stage protests as dozens more schoolgirls fall ill in suspected poisonings
World News // 12 hours ago
Iranians stage protests as dozens more schoolgirls fall ill in suspected poisonings
March 4 (UPI) -- Protestors took to the streets of Tehran Saturday amid reports that dozens more Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalized in what the government calls a series of mysterious suspected poisonings.
Australian cops announce $1B cocaine seizure, country's biggest bust ever
World News // 13 hours ago
Australian cops announce $1B cocaine seizure, country's biggest bust ever
March 4 (UPI) -- Australian police on Saturday revealed the details of an operation that intercepted $1 billion worth of cocaine in the country's biggest-ever drug bust.
China cites need to boost military spending as People's Congress meets
World News // 14 hours ago
China cites need to boost military spending as People's Congress meets
March 4 (UPI) -- China needs to increase its military budget to "fulfill its responsibility as a major country," a Beijing official said Saturday ahead of the annual National People's Congress.
Russian defense minister visits front lines as Ukraine's hold on Bakhmut slips
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian defense minister visits front lines as Ukraine's hold on Bakhmut slips
March 4 (UPI) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to frontline troops in Ukraine on Saturday as Kyiv's grip on the embattled city of Bakhmut appeared to be slipping.
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
World News // 16 hours ago
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
March 4 (UPI) -- Roel Degamo, the governor of the Philippines province of Negros Oriental, was assassinated and five others also died Saturday in an attack by gunmen, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement