Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 12:34 PM

U.S. rethinks Saudi ties after OPEC+ adjustments

Recent decisions at OPEC mean the White House wants to rethink its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/5
President Joe Biden, seen here with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his administration are considering rethinking their relationship with Saudi Arabia after a decision from OPEC to lower its production quotas. File Photo via Saudi Press Agency/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7badb8d831aa93b3f697a9c051eccf6e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden, seen here with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his administration are considering rethinking their relationship with Saudi Arabia after a decision from OPEC to lower its production quotas. File Photo via Saudi Press Agency/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Oil prices, a key factor in inflation, were on Wednesday moving away from recent highs triggered by OPEC+ production considerations, though the White House says it is frustrated that allies in the group seem to be padding Russia's war chest with bullish decisions.

"We need to kind of reassess and have a different relationship with Saudi Arabia, especially after the decision that was made by OPEC+," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia in July ostensibly with hopes the oil-rich kingdom would open the spigot to arrest inflation that has risen steadily on the back of higher crude oil prices.

Saudi Arabia is the de facto head of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, but it counts Russia as an important member in the broader OPEC+ group, which includes non-member states as allies. Facing severe economic pressure from its war in Ukraine, considerations for deep cuts to the group's production quotas allegedly came straight from the Kremlin.

RELATED Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production

For October, OPEC+ opted to adjust their quotas lower by 100,000 barrels per day. But for November, the group agreed to a whopping 2 million bpd adjustment, a move that sent shock waves through the global market.

Advertisement

OPEC+ made its move on Oct. 5. and Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, gained nearly 7% between then and Friday to close last week at $97.92 per barrel. It was closer to $92 per barrel in mid-day trading Wednesday. While on the decline, the price is still far above where it ended September -- at $87.96 per barrel.

Jean-Pierre said that when OPEC+ made that decision, it seemed to have aligned its policies with Russia, which can pad its war chest with the oil revenue that comes from higher prices. This strikes a direct blow to U.S. constituents struggling with elevated consumer prices and further underscores the need to "reevaluate that relationship with Saudi Arabia," she said.

RELATED Yellen calls OPEC oil production cut 'unhelpful and unwise' amid Ukraine war frustrations

Biden and his fellow Democrats have spent much of the last week lashing out at Saudi Arabia for the decision. Congressional Democrats drafted legislation last week that would end U.S. military support for Middle East allies. This week, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the head of the Senate foreign relations committee doubled down on calls for a rethink of the U.S. strategic posture in the region.

"There's going to be some consequences for what they've done with Russia," President Biden told CNN, referring to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Oil ministers in the group said they were working on the assumption that a weakening economy would lead to lower demand, but prices remain stubbornly high. A reading of wholesale prices in the U.S economy showed general inflationary pressures remain entrenched despite early sentiment that the increase in prices would be transitory.

RELATED OPEC+ announces plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day

Brent crude oil prices are expected to drift into the$100-range during the fourth quarter.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for preschool and elementary school students that target the Omicron variants of the disease.
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme court on Tuesday invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted.
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Top News // 1 hour ago
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The increase in prices at the wholesale level suggest inflation is persistent, contrary to early-year sentiment.
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
World News // 7 hours ago
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday in a statement.
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
World News // 3 hours ago
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A section of the Druzhba pipeline delivering Russian oil to Germany leaked late Tuesday, Polish authorities said.
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
World News // 3 hours ago
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument, protecting the former winter training grounds for the Army that dates back to World War II.
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
World News // 5 hours ago
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- More than 500 pilot whales have died in the past week after beaching themselves twice along the shore of Chatham Island, a remote cay off the New Zealand coast, according to authorities.
British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan
World News // 6 hours ago
British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Confusing messages in a matter of hours left investors guessing if the Bank of England will continue buying bonds to stabilize their prices easing challenges faced by many pension funds.
Myanmar court conviction raises Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
World News // 6 hours ago
Myanmar court conviction raises Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court sentenced deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional three years in prison for corruption on Wednesday, adding to her previous convictions and extending her total
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
'Extremely aggressive' escaped rodeo bull remains at large in N.C.
'Extremely aggressive' escaped rodeo bull remains at large in N.C.
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
U.S. Supreme Court refuses case on rights for the unborn
U.S. Supreme Court refuses case on rights for the unborn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement