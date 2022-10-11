Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2022 / 3:21 AM

Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Bob Menendez D-Ill., on Monday joined several of his Democratic colleagues in denouncing Saudi Arabia over its recent decision to cut oil production. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5c2d48899c82bc4e16b2b9be014bcbff/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sen. Bob Menendez D-Ill., on Monday joined several of his Democratic colleagues in denouncing Saudi Arabia over its recent decision to cut oil production. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The senior Democratic senator and chair of the Senate foreign relations committee made his warning Monday as several members of his party have accused the Middle Eastern country of supporting Russia's war when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided last week to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day.

Advertisement

"The United States must immediately freeze all aspects of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including any arms sales and security cooperation beyond what is absolutely necessary to defend U.S. personnel and interests," the New Jersey senator said in a statement. "As chairman of the senate foreign relations committee, I will not green-light any cooperation with Riyadh until the kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Enough is enough."

RELATED JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year

Saudi Arabia is seen as the de facto leader of OPEC, which issued the cutback on production Wednesday, explaining in a statement that it was done "in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks."

The White House was quick to respond, with national security advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese issuing a joint statement that described the decision by OPEC as "shortsighted.

The pair said issuing an oil cutback when maintaining a global supply of energy is "of paramount importance" will damage low- and middle-income countries most. In response, the Biden administration will look to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices, they said.

RELATED U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine

Menendez went further and accused Saudi Arabia's decision as helping to "underwrite" Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

"There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict -- either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping off an entire country off of the map, or you support him," he said. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest."

The Kremlin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, igniting not only a war but concerns over energy security as Russian is a major exporter of oil and natural gas, especially to Europe.

Advertisement

In response to the war, countries have sought to end their dependency on Russian energy while releasing millions of barrels from their strategic reserves. Moscow, in turn, has also moved to deny or decrease supplies to some countries, all of which have caused prices to climb.

Senate majority whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., last week called for U.S. foreign policy to end its alliance with the Saudi royal family who has "never been a trustworthy ally of our nation."

In a statement on Thursday, he called the royal family "backstabbers" and their decision to cut oil production as "conspiring with Vladimir Putin to punish the U.S. with higher oil prices."

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said the Democrats will be looking at "all the legislative tools" at their disposal to confront Saudi Arabia's "appalling and deeply cynical action," including introducing the so-called NOPEC Act, which would allow the United States to take action against price fixing by OPEC and its partners.

The act, which would allow the Justice Department to file lawsuits against oil cartel members, passed the Senate judiciary committee in May.

"What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans," Schumer said via Twitter.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also voiced displeasure at the move last week, calling for all U.S. troops to be pulled from Saudi Arabia.

"If Saudi Arabia, one of the worst violators of human rights in the world, wants to partner with Russia to jack up U.S. gas prices, it can get Putin to defend its monarchy," he said.

Read More

U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group

Latest Headlines

Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- More than 40 FBI agents and personnel are participating in the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon who has been missing for almost a week, authorities in Georgia said.
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon warned a "serious mix of headwinds" will likely send the United States into a recession in the next six to nine months causing stocks to tumble another 20%.
Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal, revives strike fears
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal, revives strike fears
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The country's third largest freight rail union has become the first of a dozen labor groups to vote down a tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a nationwide railroad strike.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Monday that getting inflation under control will be his top priority, even if it means losing jobs.
L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Nury Martinez, president of the Los Angeles City Council, resigned from her post Monday after audio of her making repeated racist marks was leaked.
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Damn in New Hampshire.
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm to take it public has again postponed a key shareholder meeting to vote on whether to extend the deadline for the merger.
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- AAA says the big jump in retail gasoline prices is due to production cuts from OPEC and its allies.
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities charged a 27-year-old Bronx man with murder and manslaughter in the stabbing death of a New York City subway rider in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group
U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement