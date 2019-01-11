On This Day: Former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon dies at 85

Ford Motor Company executives Bill Ford, Ford chairman & CEO, (L) Nick Scheele, president and chief operating officer (C) and Jim Padillo, group vice president, address the media regarding Ford's restructuring plans during a press conference in Dearborn, Mich., on January 11, 2002. A total of five Ford plants will close in the United States, eliminating 35,000 workers. UPI File Photo | License Photo

A race fan lights a cigarette prior to the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013 in Louisville, Ky. On January 11, 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry released a report saying smoking cigarettes is a definite "health hazard." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

On January 11, 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart completed the first solo flight made between the Hawaiian Islands and the American mainland. UPI File Photo

An Israeli defense officer carries a wreath beside the coffin of the late former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in the Knesset Plaza, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, on January 12, 2014. Sharon died January 11, 2014. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1785, the Continental Congress convened in New York City.

In 1861, Alabama seceded from the United States.

In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart completed the first solo flight made between the Hawaiian Islands and the American mainland.

In 1949, Los Angeles noted a record-setting snowfall, a rare event for the city's semitropical climate. A three-day storm in early 1949 dumped more than a foot of snow through much of the San Fernando and outlying valleys.

In 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry released a report saying smoking cigarettes is a definite "health hazard."

In 1984, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated a $10 million award to the family of Oklahoma nuclear worker Karen Silkwood, who died in 1974.

In 1990, martial law, imposed during the June 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement, was lifted in Beijing.

In 1996, the Japanese Diet elected Ryutaro Hashimoto, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, as prime minister.

In 2002, Ford announced it planned to lay off 35,000 employees, drop four car models and close four plants.

In 2010, Miep Gies, a woman who helped shelter Anne Frank's family from Nazis in the Netherlands during World War II, died at the age of 100.

In 2011, heavy rain in Brazil triggered floods and mudslides that killed more than 900 people and left an estimated 25,000 homeless.

In 2014, former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon died at age 85. He had been in a coma for eight years following a massive stroke.

In 2018, President Donald Trump stirred controversy when he used a vulgar term to describe Haiti, El Salvador and African nations during a bipartisan meeting on an immigration deal. He questioned why people from the areas immigrate to the United States.