UPI Almanac for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Today is Tuesday, April 10, the 100th day of 2018 with 265 to follow.

The moon is full. Morning stars are Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Venus. Evening stars are Mercury, Mars and Jupiter.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583; U.S. Navy Adm. Matthew Perry, who concluded the first treaty between Japan and the United States, in 1794; William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829; journalist/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847; Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member (secretary of labor), in 1880; actor Chuck Connors in 1921; actor Max von Sydow in 1929 (age 89); actor Omar Sharif in 1932; football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936 (age 82); football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938; actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 66); actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 64); musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 59); musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 59); actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 50); actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 43); actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 38); actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 36); actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 35); actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 35); singer/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 34); actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 31); actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 30); actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 28); singer/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 27); country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 28); actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 26).

On this date in history:

In 1790, merchant Robert Gray docked at Boston Harbor, becoming the first American to circumnavigate the globe. He had sailed from Boston in September 1787.

In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded by Henry Bergh.

In 1912, the Titanic left port in Southampton, England, beginning its fateful voyage.

In 1916, the Professional Golfers Association of America was founded.

In 1919, Emiliano Zapata, a leader of peasants and indigenous people during the Mexican Revolution, was ambushed and killed in Morelos by government forces.

In 1925, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald was published.

In 1942, the Bataan Death March, during which thousands of Filipinos and Americans died, began in the Philippines. Hoyt R. Haynie of El Dorado, Ark., who survived the 55-mile march, but saw many of his friends die, would later proclaim, "I'm an American, I'm proud to be an American and as far as I'm concerned, that's all there is to be."

In 1963, the U.S. nuclear submarine Thresher sank in the Atlantic Ocean 220 miles east of Boston. All 129 men on board were lost.

In 1971, the U.S. table tennis team arrived in China, the first U.S. group to penetrate the so-called Bamboo Curtain since the 1950s.

In 1972, during his first visit to the United States in 20 years, movie pioneer and comic Charlie Chaplin accepted an honorary Academy Award for his "incalculable" contribution to the art of filmmaking.

In 1991, an Italian ferry headed to Sardinia collided with an oil tanker near Leghorn, Italy, killing 151 ferry passengers and crew members. The tanker crew survived.

In 1998, Britain and Ireland reached an agreement aimed at ending the long and bloody dispute over the future of Northern Ireland.

In 2006, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was narrowly beaten in his bid for another term by former premier Romano Prodi.

In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, Maria, and top government officials were among scores killed when their plane crashed while trying to land in a thick fog in western Russia.

In 2013, thousands of people massed at the U.S. Capitol, urging Congress to overhaul the immigration system to allow 11 million undocumented immigrants to attain legal status.

In 2014, CBS said Stephen Colbert would replace David Letterman on The Late Show when the longtime host stepped down in 2015.

In 2016, a fireworks explosion at the Paravur Puttingal Devi Temple in Paravur, India, left 106 dead and 400 injured.

In 2017, after mounting pressure, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid impeachment hearings and possible prosecution linked to a sexual affair with a senior political adviser.

A thought for the day: Pablo Casals said, "I feel the capacity to care is the thing which gives life its deepest significance."