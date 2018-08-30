Andy Murray of the United Kingdom sits back with a towel filled with ice during a changeover against Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the second round in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rafael Nadal of Spain pumps his fist after winning a point in the second set of his match against Vasek Pospisil of Canada in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams hits a forehand in her straight sets victory over Carina Witthoft of Germany in the second round in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Serena and Venus Williams face off for the 30th time on Friday at the U.S. Open after winning their second-round matches.

Serena Williams beat Germany's Carina Witthoft 6-3, 7-6 in the round of 64 on Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Venus Williams edged Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the sister duel.

"I wouldn't say it's exciting, but it's definitely going to be a really tough match for me," Serena Williams told reporters. "It's early in the tournament but it is what it is."

"Unfortunately -- and fortunately -- we have to play each other. We make each other better. We bring out the best when we play each other. It's what we do. I think we are used to it now."

The last time the Williams sisters faced off in a Grand Slam, Serena beat Venus in straight sets in the 2017 Australian Open final. Serena was two months pregnant at the time.

Serena holds a 17-12 head-to-head record against Venus. She beat Venus in three sets in the quarterfinals at the 2015 U.S. Open. Venus hasn't beaten Serena in a Grand Slam since the 2015 Wimbledon final.

No. 3 Sloane Stephens beat Anhelina Kalinina in three sets on Wednesday. No. 7 Elina Svitolina beat German Tatjana Maria and No. 9 Julia Goerges beat Russian Ekaterina Makarova. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova also won her second-round match against Romanian Ana Bogdan to advance.

On the men's side, Andy Murray fell to No. 31 Fernando Verdasco in four sets. No. 1 Rafael Nadal topped Canadian Vasek Pospisil. No. 3 Juan Martin del Porto beat American Denis Kudla in three sets. No. 9 Kevin Anderson beat Jeremy Chardy. No. 9 Dominic Thiem also eliminated American Steven Johnson.