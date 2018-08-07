Serena Williams (L) of the U.S. speaks with Shelby Rogers (R) as Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (C) holds their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. during a 2018 Fed Cup World Group first round women's tennis match between the United States and the Netherlands at the US Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Serena Williams said she had a rough week last week, referencing postpartum depression and not feeling like a good mother.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion suffered the worst loss of her decorated tennis tenure following a runner-up finish at Wimbledon. Williams fell 6-1, 6-0 to Johanna Konta at the 2018 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on July 31 in San Jose, Calif. It was the first time she has ever won the first game and did not win another point in a match.

"Last week was not easy for me," Williams wrote Monday on social media. "Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

"I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal."

"It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Williams said she works a lot and constantly trains to be the best athlete possible, but that means there are times she is away from daughter Alexis Olympia.

"I'm not around as much as I would like to be," Williams said. "Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes."

"I'm here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it's ok--I am, too!!! There's always tomorrow!"

Williams' post on Instagram had nearly 400,000 likes as of Tuesday morning. It also included comments from several celebrities, including Kristin Davis, Olivia Munn, Sandra Bernhard and several others.