Neco Williams (R) of Wales in action against Oleksandr Karavaev (L) of Ukraine during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification playoff final soccer match between Wales and Ukraine in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Wales leads Ukraine with a score of 1-0 at halftime during the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar between the two countries on Sunday. The goal was credited as an own goal to Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, who unsuccessfully tried to clear the ball during a free-kick by Welsh player Gareth Bale. Advertisement

The match, held at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales, is critical for Ukraine's national team -- which was unable to hold practice together for months after Russia invaded the country and hasn't qualified for the World Cup since 2006.

Ukraine played its first official match since November on Wednesday, beating Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Dan Sabbagh, a defense reporter for The Guardian, tweeted that he was watching the match from a bar in Kyiv where he described the experience as "somewhat more subdued" than normal.