Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates after scoring during their UEFA Champions League semifinal match against Olympique Lyon on Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by Franck Fife/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich used a pair of goals from Serge Gnabry to beat Lyon 3-0 in their Champions League semifinal match Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, joining Paris Saint-Germain in the European competition's championship game.

With the result, Bayern -- who also had a dominant 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals -- advances to their sixth Champions League final in club history. The Bundesliga side will play PSG, who beat RB Leipzig 3-0 earlier this week, on Sunday in Lisbon.

"Paris are a great team. They fought their way into the semifinal and then reached the final," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "We will analyze some things, we know they have quick players. We will look to organize our defense, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure."

Lyon looked livelier than the German club early in the match and nearly took the lead inside of 10 minutes when Memphis Depay sliced between two defenders for a golden chance. Depay's shot slid just to the right of the goal and hit the side netting.

Gnabry made Lyon pay for their missed opportunities in the 18th minute, cutting between multiple defenders and firing a shot into the top-left corner of the net to give Bayern a 1-0 advantage.

Bayern doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Gnabry buried a close-range chance. Ivan Perisic made a brilliant pass to Robert Lewandowski, who failed to convert near the goal line. Lewandowski's misfire caused a scramble near the goal, and Gnabry was there to capitalize and give his team a 2-0 lead at the half.

Lewandowski, who missed multiple chances throughout the match, headed in a Joshua Kimmich free kick before the hour mark to clinch the win for Bayern. It was his 55th goal across all competitions this season.

"It feels good. Everyone is happy and playing well," Bayern fullback Alphonso Davies said. "We are happy to make it to the final. PSG is a good team. Right now we celebrate a bit, then we focus on the next game.

"It will be a good game, there will be goals in that game. This is what you dream about as a footballer, playing with the best and against the best in Europe."

PSG will be appearing in their first Champions League final this year. Bayern and PSG won their respective leagues and cups in domestic competition.