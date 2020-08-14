Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski scored in the 82nd minute to give his side a 6-2 lead over Barcelona. Bayern is 9-0 in Champions League play this season. File Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich dominated Barcelona in record-setting fashion Friday in Lisbon, Portugal, advancing to the Champions League semifinals after a historic 8-2 win over the La Liga side.

Bayern handed Barca their worst loss ever in the Champions League and became the first club to score eight goals in a UCL knockout-round match.

Advertisement

"It's tough to explain," Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller, who was the man of the match, said. "I think in this moment our team is in incredible shape. ... We worked so hard and have this intensity. It's tough to beat us. It was so much fun today.

"For our style of players it doesn't matter about the names of players we are facing. When someone presses and dribbles, it's not a problem. Then we catch the ball and have so much talent in the offensive line."

RELATED PSG shocks Atalanta in final minutes to reach Champions League semifinals

Muller gave his side a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, but David Alaba conceded an own goal to Barcelona minutes later to even the score inside the first 10 minutes.

Bayern went back in front just after the 20-minute mark when Ivan Perisic handled a pass from Serge Gnabry and fired a shot that deflected off the foot of Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the net.

The Bundesliga side quickly added to their lead before halftime thanks to Muller. He set up Gnabry's score just before the half-hour mark before notching his second goal of the match minutes later to take a 4-1 advantage into the locker room.

Luis Suarez gave Barcelona life with an early goal to begin the second half, but Bayern answered when Alphonso Davies found Joshua Kimmich for an easy finish to make it 5-2.

Bayern continued to pile on with a late goal from Robert Lewandowski and Philippe Coutinho's two scores before full-time.

With the victory, Bayern Munich moved their record to 9-0 in the Champions League this season. They will play the winner of Saturday's match between Manchester City and Lyon.