Angel Di Maria (L) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with teammate Neymar (R) after scoring during PSG's UEFA Champions League semifinal match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by Davis Ramos/EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League semifinals to advance to the European competition's championship game for the first time.

Angel Di Maria had one goal and two assists, while Neymar sliced his way through the Bundesliga side's defense and recorded two assists for PSG. Juan Bernat's goal in the 56th minute clinched the victory for the French club and its first trip to the Champions League final.

"We ate them up from minute one," Di Maria, who was named man of the match, said. "It's going to be tough to sleep between now and the final. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we're in the final; that's very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true."

Neymar had a shot hit the post after six minutes and had a goal disallowed for a handball shortly later, but the Ligue 1 side kept attacking and took the lead in the 13th minute. Neymar was fouled just outside of the penalty area and Di Maria's ensuing free kick found the head of Marquinhos, who beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi with the header.

PSG doubled their lead three minutes before halftime when Di Maria buried a close-range chance after a spectacular pass from Neymar. The Parisians sealed their victory when Bernat headed in a cross from Di Maria near the hour mark.

After the match, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said his club had no chance against PSG.

"We have to accept the result because we weren't able to approach the game as we wanted," Nagelsmann said. "They were better than us. Even if we could have made a lot of things better, maybe it would still not have been enough.

"They were flexible. We started well in the first half but then conceded the first goal and then the second from a mistake of ours."

Paris Saint-Germain will play either Bayern Munich or Lyon in Sunday's final.