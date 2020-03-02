March 2 (UPI) -- Real Madrid scored twice in the final 20 minutes to beat La Liga rival Barcelona 2-0 in the most recent edition of El Clasico, as Madrid now sits in first place in La Liga with one more point than second-place Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior and Mariano scored for Real Madrid in the shutout victory Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

"Winning a Clasico is a positive thing," Madrid defender Sergio Ramos told reporters. "After recent results, some of which were not so good, and having been knocked off top spot, we needed to make it up to the fans and beat a top rival like Barcelona.

"It was a great chance to get some control back and get a result without conceding [a goal]. ... These are three vital points. There is a lot of road left to run and we need to focus. We have to get the most points we can [in the La Liga standings]."

Midfielder Toni Kroos worked with Vinicius Junior on a give-and-go passing exchange on the left flank during the first scoring sequence.

Vinicius Junior had the ball before passing back to Kroos. He then slid behind Barcelona's back line before Kroos split the several defenders with a pass to lead him into the box. Vinicius Junior then dribbled close to the near post before he fired a shot toward the goal. The shot ricocheted off of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and went by keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for first blood in the 71st minute.

Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois denied several Barcelona chances down the stretch before Mariano added another score in stoppage time to clinch the victory.

Right back Dani Carvajal sent a throw-in feed down the right flank during that exchange. Mariano caught up to the pass and sprinted down the sideline, outrunning the Barcelona defense before reaching the box. The Madrid striker kept the ball on his right boot before putting a move on ter Stegen and firing a shot into the near-post netting.

"It was my best night as a Real Madrid player," Vinicius Junior said. "I always work a lot and I knew that a moment like this would come. Kroos passed me the ball, we always do it in trainings, today it came off and I scored. The shot was on target.

"We continue to work as always. [Coach Zinedine] Zidane is asking for the best from us, we played very well today and we won."

Barcelona next faces Real Sociedad in La Liga at 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Madrid has a La Liga clash against Real Betis at 4 p.m. Sunday at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain.

"It's difficult when you lose El Clasico," Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. "I think we could have won the game. In the first half we played well. We are really disappointed."